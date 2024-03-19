VTG to Equip Navy Destroyers With CANES Information Warfare Platform; John Hassoun Quoted

VTG will equip a maximum of six U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyers with the Consolidated Afloat Network and Enterprise Services, or CANES, information warfare platform as part of a recently awarded $30 million task order.

The company said Tuesday it was tasked to produce and integrate the platform into ships in support of the Navy’s efforts to consolidate the command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance networks and infrastructure of its surface vessels and submarines.

“CANES is the information warfare backbone of the Fleet and a critical-path capability for distributed maritime operations,” remarked John Hassoun, president and CEO of VTG. “We’re excited to ramp-up CANES production manufacturing at our facility and proud to lead a coalition of industry partners and vendors in integrating this tactical network across the fleet.”

In addition to production and integration efforts, VTG will also provide engineering services and perform logistics and testing support under the task order.

The award was made on the $4.1 billion CANES Full Deployment indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which is managed by PEO C4I and the Tactical Network Program Office (PMW 160).

VTG is also working on another Navy task order announced in January. The $40 million award provides for engineering, logistics and manufacturing, assembly and testing activities in support of the service branch’s Aegis Combat System.