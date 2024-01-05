VTG to Help Modernize Navy Aegis Combat System Under New Contract

VTG has secured a $40 million U.S. Navy task order to support the service branch’s Aegis Combat System.

The award was issued through VTG’s Technical Insertion 16 (TI16) prime contract with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, or NSWC-PHD, and focuses on Infrastructure-as-a-Service provisions, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company announced on Thursday.

“VTG enjoys a strong partnership with NSWC Port Hueneme, the Navy’s center of excellence for warfare systems, and we’re excited to expand our scope of support to the Aegis modernization effort,” said VTG President and CEO John Hassoun .

The TI16 initiative aims to update combat systems for the Navy’s surface fleet, which includes all cruisers, destroyers, aircraft carriers and amphibious ships, by integrating new commercial-off-the-shelf technologies and open architecture designs into existing platforms.

Aegis, said Hassoun, is the “combat systems workhorse of the surface fleet.”

VTG’s responsibilities under the award will support engineering, logistics and manufacturing, assembly and testing activities conducted by NSWC-PHD’s Digital Engineering Department.

The company won an earlier TL16 task order in January 2022, through which it is providing engineering services and lifecycle support for the NSWC-PHD’s Air Dominance Department. This award is valued at $20 million.