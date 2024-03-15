Verizon’s Maggie Hallbach & VA’s Michael Parrish Spotlighted for 2024 Wash100 Wins

Executive Mosaic on Friday recognized Verizon’s Maggie Hallbach and the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Michael Parrish for their 2024 Wash100 Award wins.

Each year, Wash100 highlights the government contracting industry’s most notable executives. Those who join the ranks of Wash100 represent the highest tier of leadership in the field and are hand-picked using a selection process that illuminates the past success and anticipated future impact of each winner.

Hallbach, who serves as president of Verizon Frontline and senior vice president of the company’s public sector arm, received her second Wash100 Award this year for landing key contract wins, including awards from the VA and U.S. postal service valued at over $100 million. Her leadership strength led to her appointment as chair of Executive Mosaic 4×24 5G Group, which connects 5G experts to share their insights on advanced network capabilities in the U.S. government. Read her full profile here .

Parrish, chief acquisitions officer and principal executive director for the VA’s Office of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction, earned his first Wash100 Award for enhancing the department’s acquisition processes. One of his past accomplishments was the successful rollout of the VA’s Pathfinder website, which is designed to help contractors “break that black hole mold of trying to figure out how to do business,” with the department. Click here to read his full profile.