VA Names Finalists in AI Tech Sprint for Clinician Burnout Reduction

The Department of Veterans Affairs has named the 25 finalists to move forward with the Artificial Intelligence Tech Sprint competition that aims to develop AI-powered tools designed to reduce burnout among healthcare workers.

The finalists will present AI designs for the Ambient Dictation for Clinical Encounters track, which focuses on speech-to-text tools for medical appointments, and the Community Care Document Processing track, which looks to create document processing systems to integrate non-VA medical records into VA records.

Track 1 finalists are Abridge; Althea Health; ARETUM; Cognosante Military and Veterans Health; Commure; Contrast AI; Credence Management Solutions; DeepScribe; TranscribeMD AI; Knowtex; Nuance; QuantumTechIT; Sourceree; Tali AI; and Veterans EZ Info.

Finalists for track 2 are Abstractive Health; Booz Allen Hamilton; Commure; Healow and eClinicalWorks; Instabase; Joint Venture iCatalyst and Semiring; TranscribeMD AI; Palantir Technologies; Wellovate; and Wired Informatics.

The finalists were downselected from over 200 submissions received for the AI Tech Sprint after VA tested their AI programs.