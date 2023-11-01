VA Initiates AI Tech Sprint to Address Clinician Burnout

The Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a tech sprint focused on developing artificial intelligence-powered tools to reduce burnout among healthcare workers while enhancing patient care and experience.

VA said Wednesday it is seeking technology proposals that offer speech-to-text tools for medical appointments and document processing systems for community care records.

The tech sprint offers $1 million in total cash prizes.

Shereef Elnahal, the under secretary for health at the VA, said that AI technologies can help eliminate the need for clinicians to spend time on non-clinical work and better focus on providing care services for veterans.

“This effort will reduce burnout among our clinicians and improve Veteran health care at the same time,” Elnahal said.

Interested parties have until Jan. 6, 2024, to submit proposals.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 6 to learn more about the emerging tools, technologies and trends in the healthcare sector. Register here to join the highly anticipated event.