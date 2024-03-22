Unanet’s Craig Halliday & DHA’s Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Return to Wash100 Ranks

On Friday, Executive Mosaic illuminated the accomplishments of Unanet CEO Craig Halliday and Defense Health Agency Director Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland in honor of their 2024 Wash100 Award wins.

Wash100 annually celebrates executives across the government contracting field who have demonstrated sensational leadership skills and a strong track record of success. Recipients of the coveted Wash100 Award are selected not only for their past achievements, but also for their potential to shape the future of the ever-evolving GovCon industry.

The highly anticipated 2024 Wash100 popular vote contest is in full swing! To cast a vote for Halliday and Crosland in this intense but friendly competition, visit Wash100.com .

Halliday, a two-time Wash100 Award winner, was recognized for supporting GovCon organizations with Unanet’s enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management products. In 2023, Halliday drove major company growth by bringing Unanet’s technology to a range of new government contractors. To read his full profile, click here .

Crosland won her second Wash100 Award this year for spearheading technology modernization within both the DHA and the wider Military Health System. She was appointed to her current role in January 2023, and as head of the DHA, she has led a momentous push for digital transformation and partnership-building. Click here to read her full profile.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Halliday and Crosland on their 2024 Wash100 Award wins and looks forward to their continued impact on the GovCon field.