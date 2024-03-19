SAIC’s Toni Townes-Whitley and DISA’s Robert Skinner Secure 2024 Wash100 Awards

SAIC CEO Toni Townes-Whitley and Defense Information Systems Agency Director Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner have been recognized as 2024 recipients of Executive Mosaic’s coveted Wash100 Award .

The Wash100 Award is an annual accolade recognizing the accomplishments and leadership of senior executives working in the federal government and the government contracting industry. As a forward-looking recognition, the Wash100 list honors those who are positioned to meaningfully shape the future of the GovCon industry in the coming year and beyond.

This year marks Townes-Whitley’s debut on the Wash100 list. The SAIC CEO won her first Wash100 Award for her strategic leadership of the organization and for spearheading its continued growth and success in the market.

“In just six months as the head of SAIC — a $7 billion enterprise providing engineering, digital, AI and mission support solutions to government customers — Toni has established herself as a strategic, influential and deeply knowledgeable leader who is well-equipped to take the reins of the enterprise and guide SAIC through its next phase of growth,” said Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson of Townes-Whitley. Read her full Wash100 profile here .

Lt. Gen. Skinner wins his third consecutive Wash100 Award this year.

“As DISA Director, Lt. Gen. Skinner oversees one of the world’s most complex global defense and communications networks, and he’s responsible for maintaining our nation’s readiness in the event of a conflict; the gravity of his work cannot be understated,” Garrettson said. Read Lt. Gen. Skinner’s Wash100 profile here .

Executive Mosaic congratulates Toni Townes-Whitley and Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner on their inclusion in this year’s Wash100 class.