Rockwell Automation Joins DOE Cyber Testing for Resilient Industrial Control Systems Program

Rockwell Automation has joined the Department of Energy’s Cyber Testing for Resilient Industrial Control Systems program, also known as CyTRICS, to perform cybersecurity vulnerability testing of multiple critical infrastructure components.

Under the CyTRICS program, Rockwell Automation will submit critical infrastructure components to be tested for potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities at the Idaho National Laboratory, DOE said Thursday.

Rockwell Automation is the sixth private-sector company to join the vulnerability testing initiative, which aims to ensure the security of the U.S. energy sector supply chain by utilizing the analytic tools and capabilities at DOE’s national laboratories to assess the cyber resilience of high-impact energy systems.

“As we navigate an increasingly digital world, ensuring the security of our automation products is paramount to Rockwell and its customers. This collaboration provides a unique opportunity to leverage the National Laboratory’s industry-leading expertise, analytics, and capabilities to strengthen the security posture of our products and affirm our commitment to transparency,” said Tony Baker, chief product security officer at Rockwell Automation.

DOE also added Westinghouse Electric Company to the CyTRICS program in early February to test one of its instrumentation and control systems for nuclear applications.