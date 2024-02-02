DOE to Test Westinghouse Electric Company Operational Technology for Potential Cyber Vulnerabilities

Westinghouse Electric Company has partnered with the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response at the Department of Energy to participate in the agency’s Cyber Testing for Resilient Industrial Control Systems program.

The DOE said Thursday that CyTRICS aims to identify potential cyber vulnerabilities in operational technology components submitted by participating companies by subjecting them to testing with the help of state-of-the-art analytic tools provided by the agency’s national laboratories.

In the case of Westinghouse, one of its instrumentation and controls systems for nuclear applications will be tested at the Idaho National Laboratory.

Commenting on the effort, Westinghouse Vice President of Global Instrumentation & Controls Kenneth Lunz said, “[This] partnership supports our commitment to provide products fortified against cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.”

For his part, CESER Director Puesh Kumar said, “This partnership with Westinghouse will be a critical component in strengthening the supply chain cybersecurity of critical complements used to operate U.S. energy systems.”