ODNI Makes Marie Falkowski Permanent Deputy IC CDO, Deputy ADNI for Data & Partnerships

The Office of the Director for National Intelligence has officially appointed Marie Falkowski as deputy chief data officer for the intelligence community and deputy assistant director for data and partnerships.

On a LinkedIn post on Sunday, she announced that she will no longer be in an acting capacity in those roles, which she has been assuming since February.

Falkowski began her career in 1990 as a serviceman in the U.S. Air Force. She went on to become part of the Department of Energy, where she worked as deputy director of counterterrorism, and later director of operations of the Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence.

For 13 years, she served various roles at CIA including director of artificial intelligence and data analytics at the agency data office and chief of digital innovation for the Weapons and Counterproliferation Mission Center.