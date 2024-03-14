Noblis’ Mile Corrigan and CBP’s Sonny Bhagowalia Make Executive Mosaic’s 2024 Wash100 List

Executive Mosaic is pleased to name Noblis President and CEO Mile Corrigan and Sonny Bhagowalia, assistant commissioner at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Information Technology and CBP chief information officer, as 2024 Wash100 Award winners.

The annual Wash100 list is composed of the most innovative, impactful executives working in the federal government and the government contracting industry. These 100 outstanding individuals are the ones to watch in the GovCon sector in the coming year.

This marks Corrigan’s second consecutive year on the esteemed Wash100 list. She is recognized this year for her noteworthy leadership of Noblis, informed by more than two decades with the company. Learn more about why Corrigan was selected for the second time in a row — read her full Wash100 profile here .

Bhagowalia earned his first ever Wash100 recognition this year for his demonstrated artificial intelligence and information technology leadership at the helm of the largest IT organization in the Department of Homeland Security. The CBP CIO oversees a $1.8 billion budget and is responsible for bringing high-powered technological solutions to the nation’s borders. Read more about Bhagowalia here .

Executive Mosaic extends its most sincere congratulations to Mile Corrigan and Sonny Bhagowalia for their Wash100 wins.