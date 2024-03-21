NIST Names Kevin Stine Head of Information Technology Laboratory

Kevin Stine, a 17-year veteran of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, has been named director of the agency’s Information Technology Laboratory, or ITL.

In his new role, Stine will oversee more than 600 staff and guest researchers who support IT measurement, testing and standards across NIST in areas such as computer science, systems engineering and cybersecurity and privacy, NIST said Wednesday.

Stine most recently served as chief of the ITL’s Applied Cybersecurity Division, which oversees priority programs including the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence and Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity, also known as the NICE Framework.

“He spearheaded the development of NIST’s Cybersecurity Framework, one of the world’s leading sources of cybersecurity guidance, and he has expanded several programs critical to national and economic security,” said Laurie Locascio, undersecretary of commerce for standards and technology and director of NIST.

Stine’s government career includes time as chief information security officer of the Food and Drug Administration, where he spearheaded the development of the agency’s cybersecurity program.