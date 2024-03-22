Michael Sulmeyer Nominated as DOD Assistant Secretary for Cyber Policy

President Joe Biden has nominated Michael Sulmeyer, principal cyber adviser to the secretary of the Army, to serve as assistant secretary for cyber policy at the Department of Defense.

In his current position at the U.S. Army, Sulmeyer advises the secretary on cyber strategy, readiness and capabilities, the White House said Thursday.

Prior to joining the Army, he was the director of the Rapid Vulnerability Review within the Office of the Deputy Secretary of Defense.

His government career also included time as special assistant to the president and senior director of cyber policy at the National Security Council and senior adviser to the commander of U.S. Cyber Command.

Sulmeyer previously served as director of the Cybersecurity Project at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, a senior fellow at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology and as an instructor at the University of Texas School of Law.