Labor Department to Open Contractor Portal for Affirmative Action Certification in April

The Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, or OFCCP, will open on April 1 the online Contractor Portal for its third annual Affirmative Action Program compliance certification for federal contractors and subcontractors.

Contractors should complete their certification by July 1, the department said Monday.

Launched in December 2021, the Contractor Portal will also allow companies meeting certain jurisdictional thresholds to submit to OFCCP their Affirmative Action Programs for each functional unit or establishment.

Affirmative action requirements sought to ensure that covered contractors take certain affirmative measures to provide equal employment opportunities to employees and applicants regardless of their race, sex, color, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity and national origin.

The second annual cycle of affirmative action certification opened in March 2023.