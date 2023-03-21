Labor Department Opens Contractor Portal for 2nd Annual Cycle of Affirmative Action Certification

The Department of Labor will open the online Contractor Portal for its second annual Affirmative Action Program compliance certification for federal contractors and subcontractors.

DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs will grant access to vendors under its jurisdiction beginning March 31, three months before the certification’s June 29 deadline, the agency said Monday.

Affirmative Action Program requirements aim to ensure equal employment opportunity for the workforce and applicants of federal contractors. The companies are mandated to report their program coverage periods in the certification.

The Contractor Portal was launched in December 2021 to provide a secure method for the vendors to certify their compliance.

“This online tool will make the process more efficient and promote greater contractor attention to their responsibility to evaluate employment practices and remove barriers to opportunity,” OFCCP Director Jenny Yang commented.