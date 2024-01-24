Larry Bafundo Named Technology Modernization Fund Deputy Executive Director

Larry Bafundo, a technology professional and product leader, has been appointed deputy executive director of the Technology Modernization Fund program management office at the General Services Administration, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Bafundo will also serve as acting executive director of TMF PMO.

He succeeds Raylene Yung, who stepped down in October after being at the helm of TMF PMO for two years. Yung joined the Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations as chief of staff.

Prior to TMF, Bafundo was director of information technology modernization strategy at the Department of Labor, where he also served as deputy director of technology for unemployment insurance modernization.

He previously worked at Ad Hoc as vice president of digital services and director of product management and at Digital Foundry as a strategy consultant, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Bafundo first joined GSA in 2015 as a product manager with the 18F organization, where he led a digital transformation initiative with the FBI.