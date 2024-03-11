Kelvin Moore Named Acting Deputy CIO at Small Business Administration

Kelvin Moore, chief information security officer at the Small Business Administration since May 2023, has been named acting deputy chief information officer at SBA, according to his LinkedIn post.

In his previous role, Moore oversaw SBA’s information security policy and advised program offices on the development and maintenance of information technology security measures to protect the agency’s sensitive information.

Moore has more than three decades of military and government industry experience, including a 12-year service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He previously served as a program manager at the State Department, chief of the Testbed Operations Division at the Defense Information Systems Agency and chief information officer of the Department of the Army.

Prior to joining SBA, Moore was deputy director of the National Cyber Range Complex at the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic in Charleston, South Carolina.