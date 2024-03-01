GovCon Industry Power Players Kevin Plexico & Jason Rigoli Honored With 2024 Wash100 Award

Kevin Plexico , senior vice president of information solutions at Deltek, and Jason Rigoli , a partner at Enlightenment Capital, were recognized by Executive Mosaic on Friday for their 2024 Wash100 Award wins.

Each year, the esteemed Wash100 Award illuminates the most influential leaders in the government contracting field. Awardees are honored for their past accomplishments and expected future achievements and are chosen through a rigorous evaluation process that looks at the impact of each nominee.

Plexico’s win is his fifth consecutive entry into Wash100. His expertise in the inner workings of the contracting process has characterized his career, and last year, he continued his efforts to support GovCon organizations by providing data on the industry and offering resources to small businesses looking to expand their presence in the market. As a GovCon Expert, he has written multiple pieces tackling relevant industry topics. Read his full profile here .

Rigoli joined the ranks of Wash100 for the first time this year for expanding Enlightenment Capital’s portfolio through key investments in defense and aerospace companies, both small and large. Under his leadership, Enlightenment Capital also merged four businesses to launch a new platform company, RealmOne, which is focused on national security. Click here to read his full profile and learn more about these investments.