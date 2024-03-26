First-Time Wash100 Winners Leslie Beavers of DOD & Tom Watson of Serco Profiled for GovCon Achievements

The Wash100 Award always has some returning recipients, folks who can’t help but make the list repeatedly due to their continual accomplishments and undeniable impacts on the government contracting space. But the tradition is also known for singling out new talent and predicting who the leaders of tomorrow will be.

Today, Executive Mosaic publications highlighted two individuals who are winning their first Wash100 in 2024: the Department of Defense’s Leslie Beavers and Serco Inc.’s Tom Watson .

No matter who you are, though, the elite Wash100 — GovCon’s highest honor — is selected based on stand-out qualities of leadership, innovation, vision and reliability, among others. Recipients come, as is demonstrated by the two winners spotlighted today, from both the public and private sector sides of the GovCon equation.

Beavers, who serves as principal deputy chief information officer at the DOD, “is a crucial proponent of the Pentagon’s 5G, cloud, zero trust, IT modernization and software supply chain security efforts,” according to Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. “She has played a pivotal role in the DOD’s customer and user experience initiatives, and she’s well-known for being a changemaker in the department.” Read Beavers’ full profile at GovCon Wire here .

Watson is CEO of Serco and “has worked to drive growth and technological innovation within the $1.5 billion company. He brings to the chief executive role deep expertise in the defense market — garnered through his previous role leading Serco’s defense business — and a keen understanding of Serco’s customers and priorities,” Garrettson described. Delve into Watson’s impressive resume in his ExecutiveBiz profile here .

Congratulations to these two great leaders — welcome to the Wash100!