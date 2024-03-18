DOD’s Kathleen Hicks & Raft’s Shubhi Mishra Earn 2024 Wash100 Awards

On Monday, Executive Mosaic celebrated Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Raft Founder and CEO Shubhi Mishra for their 2024 Wash100 Award wins.

Ads

Wash100 annually highlights the most impactful leaders in the government contracting industry. Executives who receive this award are recognized for their past contributions to the expansive GovCon field as well as their potential to continue shaping the direction of the industry.

Hicks, a four-time Wash100 awardee, was honored this year for embracing emerging technologies and their growing role in national security missions. One of the many advanced technologies Hicks has prioritized is artificial intelligence, and under her leadership, the Department of Defense has accelerated its AI adoption efforts through new strategies and experimentation efforts. Read her full profile here .

Mishra is a first time Wash100 Award winner. She was selected to join the ranks of Wash100 for building up Raft through key contract wins and technological innovation. In 2023, the company received contracts valued at $100 million or higher from the U.S. Space Force, Navy and Air Force as well as many other awards. Click here to read her full profile.