DISA’s Col. Richard Leach: Emerging Tech Presents Cybersecurity Challenges, Opportunities

Army Col. Richard Leach, director of intelligence at the Defense Information Systems Agency, said that in addition to the remote work arrangement, the adoption of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies has transformed the cybersecurity landscape.

At a summit on Wednesday, Leach discussed how AI could enable hackers to immediately look for information on high-value individuals and find code that could allow them to breach internet-connected devices, DISA said Friday.

During the fireside chat, he also cited how AI could help analysts speed up their work.

“There’s no way I can hire enough analysts to sort through all of that, so we’re going to have to use those APIs and those large hybrid models to sort through the data,” he noted.

Leach additionally discussed DISA’s transition to zero trust and the importance of cyber education.