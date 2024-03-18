David Cattler Appointed Director of Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

David Cattler, a 20-year national security and intelligence industry veteran, has been named director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, succeeding Daniel Lecce, acting director of DCSA who will remain as the agency’s deputy director.

He will assume his new post on March 24 and provide oversight of counterintelligence, personnel security, industrial security and security training, DCSA said Friday.

Cattler most recently served as assistant secretary general for intelligence and security at NATO, a role he held for four years after serving as assistant director of national intelligence and chairman of the National Intelligence Management Council within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

His government service includes time as director of the Defense Combating Terrorism Center at the Defense Intelligence Agency, deputy director for intelligence at the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and principal deputy national intelligence officer for military issues at ODNI.