Cara Abercrombie Sworn in as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition

Cara Abercrombie has officially assumed responsibilities as assistant secretary of defense for acquisition.

Before she was sworn in on Tuesday, Abercrombie served as deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for defense policy and arms control for the National Security Council, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment announced on Tuesday.

She was nominated to the assistant secretary position at the Department of Defense in April 2023.

In her new role, Abercrombie will be the the principal advisor to the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, deputy secretary of defense and the secretary of defense on issues pertaining to the DOD Acquisition System and acquisition program management as well as the development of command and control, intelligence, tactical warfare and space systems and more.

Abercrombie has held various leadership roles at DOD since 2003. Prior to serving in her previous position, she was acting deputy director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Earlier in her career, she served as principal director for East Asia policy, special assistant to the secretary of defense and human capital strategy adviser to the undersecretary for policy, among other roles.