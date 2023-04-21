Cara Abercrombie Nominated as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition

Cara Abercrombie, deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for defense policy and arms control at the National Security Council, has received a nomination from President Biden to serve as assistant secretary of defense for acquisition, the White House announced Thursday.

If confirmed, Abercrombie will replace Tanya Skeen, who has served in the role on an acting basis since March 2022, and oversee the acquisition and development of new warfighting capabilities.

Abercrombie previously served as acting deputy director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, where she helped align a diverse portfolio of DSCA programs with foreign policy and national security objectives.

She has held various leadership positions in the Office of the Secretary of Defense since 2003, including deputy assistant secretary of defense for South and Southeast Asia and principal director for East Asia.

Abercrombie also served as special assistant to former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel.