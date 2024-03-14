Barbara Jackson Joins NASA as Goddard Space Flight Center’s Deputy CIO

Barbara Jackson, a government information technology leader, has taken on the role of deputy chief information officer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

She announced the move in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

In addition to her role as deputy CIO, Jackson will also serve as deputy director of IT and communications at Goddard.

Prior to NASA, she was deputy CIO for IT strategy, policy and governance at the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, where she also served as chief technology officer and head of certification and engineering.

Her government career included time as chief information security officer within the DC Army National Guard and senior communications planning officer within the U.S. Army.