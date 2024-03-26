Amanda Dory to Perform Duties of Defense Undersecretary for Policy

Amanda Dory, director of the Africa Center for Strategic Studies at the National Defense University, will perform the duties of the undersecretary of defense for policy when Sasha Baker, acting undersecretary for policy at the Department of Defense, steps down from her post by the end of April.

DOD Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the move in a statement published Monday.

Baker’s “strategic acumen and steadfast commitment to our national security have helped her play a pivotal role in shaping our defense policies, tackling emerging threats, and strengthening interagency relationships and international alliances,” said Austin, a three-time Wash100 awardee.

Dory, a career member of the Senior Executive Service, previously served as principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs.

She also held leadership positions in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy, including deputy assistant secretary of defense for African affairs and deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy.

Austin additionally called on the Senate to confirm Derek Chollet, counselor at the State Department, as the undersecretary of defense for policy.

“At this crucial moment for U.S. defense policy, the Department needs a confirmed principal adviser in this critical role,” the defense secretary added.