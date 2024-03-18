ACT-IAC’s David Wennergren on Accelerating AI Adoption Across Government

David Wennergren, CEO of the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council, said government agencies should identify the opportunities of advancing the adoption of artificial intelligence while addressing a number of challenges, such as having a trained workforce and ensuring the ethical implementation of AI tools.

“Effective AI adoption presents a powerful opportunity to accelerate decision making, improve evidence-based policymaking, allow research to find new answers and cures and improve customer experience,” Wennergren, a two-time Wash100 awardee, wrote in a commentary published Friday in Nextgov/FCW.

The chief executive of ACT-IAC noted that despite the release of the latest edition of the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act scorecard, additional changes are still needed with a focus on tech modernization initiatives that measure progress in transitioning to the cloud.

The FITARA scorecard should incorporate cybersecurity measures and new approaches like zero trust, integrate customer experience improvement activities, advance the shift to digital platforms and make AI adoption a federal priority, according to Wennergren.

“As we ride the wave of enthusiasm for the adoption of AI tools, we have a corresponding moment of opportunity to move away from the current climate of ‘gotcha’ oversight that focuses on highlighting what has gone wrong, and instead focus on outcomes and measuring the progress of our plans,” Wennergren stated.

Register here to attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 21 and hear federal leaders and industry experts discuss the latest developments in the field.