White House Official Marcela Escobar-Alava to Take On CIO Role at SSA

Marcela Escobar-Alava has been named the new chief information officer of the Social Security Administration, an appointment that goes into effect March 4, Nextgov/FCW reported Wednesday.

Escobar-Alava is currently part of the Executive Office of the President, where she holds the roles of special assistant to the president and chief of enterprise applications. Previously, she had served as deputy director of technology.

In a statement to Nextgov/FCW, Martin O’Malley, the first confirmed SSA commissioner in two years, touted Escobar-Alava’s experience in building organizations that are “engaged, transformative, agile, and innovative” and are oriented towards customers.

“She will make an excellent addition to our senior leadership team,” O’Malley added.

