Vice Adm. Brad Cooper Named CENTCOM Deputy Commander

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, most recently commander of the Fifth Fleet and CMF or the Combined Maritime Forces, has taken on the role of deputy commander of U.S. Central Command.

CENTCOM announced the move in a post published Monday on the social media platform X.

“Brad’s leadership, experience, and spirit of innovation will serve CENTCOM incredibly well going forward,” commented Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM.

Cooper, a career surface warfare officer, previously served as chief of legislative affairs for the U.S. Navy, commander of Naval Surface Force Atlantic, head of the Expeditionary Strike Group 7 in Japan and commander of U.S. Naval Forces Korea.

He served on aircraft carriers, guided-missile destroyers, amphibious assault ships and guided-missile cruisers and held executive, special assistant and military assistant positions in the White House, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters and U.S. Africa Command.

Cooper handed over command of the Fifth Fleet and CMF to Vice Adm. George Wikoff during a ceremony on Feb. 1 at Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

Wikoff also assumed command of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the International Maritime Security Construct during the ceremony.