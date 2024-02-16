Senate Bill Would Create Framework for Strengthening AI Workforce

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., has introduced new legislation to develop a framework for strengthening the U.S. skills pipeline in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and other critical technologies.

The AI and Critical Technology Workforce Framework Act would direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to create a workforce framework outlining the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to fulfill the responsibilities of AI and other emerging critical technology roles, Peters’ office said Wednesday.

The new workforce bill aims to build on NIST’s National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education — a.k.a. NICE — framework to advance education and training to strengthen the nation’s future AI workforce.

“As artificial intelligence continues to play a bigger role in our society, it’s critical the future of this groundbreaking technology is formed in the United States. The way to ensure that happens is by building a workforce engaged in these new technologies,” Peters said.

The bipartisan legislation would require the NICE cybersecurity framework to be updated with feedback from the government, industry and academia and encourage NIST to offer career resources and career guidance to students and adults.