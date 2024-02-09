Sean Mooney Named Director of NIH Center for Information Technology

Sean Mooney, a professor of biomedical informatics and medical education at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, has been appointed director of the National Institutes of Health’s Center for Information Technology or CIT.

He is expected to officially assume the role by the middle of March to replace Ivor D’Souza, who has served as acting CIT director following Andrea Norris’ retirement in 2022, NIH said Thursday.

In this capacity, Mooney will be responsible for a $400 million IT portfolio that includes cloud-based services, collaboration tools, a network that supports research efforts and a supercomputer that enables researchers to perform large-scale data analyses.

NIH Director Monica Bertagnolli said Mooney has supported biomedical research through the development of collaborative computing systems.

“His background in bioinformatics and expertise in the implementation and governance of a multi-faceted research IT department make him particularly suited to lead NIH CIT,” Bertagnolli added.

Mooney also serves as chief research information officer at the University of Washington, director of informatics at the UW Institute of Translational Health Sciences and interim director for the UW Institute for Medical Data Science.

He is a fellow of the American College of Medical Informatics, former associate professor and director of bioinformatics at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging and former assistant professor of medical and molecular genetics at Indiana University School of Medicine.