Ronald Moultrie to Step Down as Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security

Ronald Moultrie will step down from his post as under secretary of defense for intelligence and security at the Department of Defense following his nearly three years of stay as a counselor and key member of the Pentagon’s senior leadership team.

“[Moultrie] has shown a far-sighted approach to complex intelligence issues, built a rapport with domestic and international intelligence leaders, and established stewardship of our Defense Intelligence and Security Enterprise,” Defense Secretary Loyd Austin said in a statement published Wednesday.

The under secretary was sworn in on June 1, 2021, and has, since then, served as the principal adviser to Austin on intelligence, counterintelligence and security matters. He has authority, control and direction of all DOD intelligence and security organizations, including the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Reconnaissance Office.

Highlighting Moultrie’s contributions, Austin, a previous Wash100 awardee, said, “His achievements include the designation of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security as the Principal Staff Assistant for law enforcement; advancing the Department’s ability to provide insights into adversary capabilities via the Foreign Language Roadmap; and initiating a landmark review of the Department’s credibility assessment program.”

Moultrie brings to his under secretary post over three decades of experience holding senior leadership positions throughout the DOD and the national intelligence community. He was a senior member of the CIA Senior Intelligence Service, senior executive officer assisting the director of national intelligence and senior adviser to the Navy secretary.

“Ron has left a mark on this department through his 44 years of public service,” said Austin. “Our department and our intelligence and security enterprise are measurably more capable of tackling tomorrow’s challenges because of Ron’s distinguished service.”

Moultrie will step down at the end of February.