Patricia Stolz Named DASA DE&C Chief Data Officer

Patricia Stolz, formerly senior strategist at the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Defense Exports and Cooperation, has been appointed as the office’s new chief data officer, according to a LinkedIn post published Monday.

In her new role, Stolz oversees the development and implementation of a comprehensive data strategy to streamline processes and optimize foreign military sales cases.

She also works with a team across the Army Security Assistance Enterprise to build a data governance framework to ensure data quality, security and accessibility across the service branch.

Before joining DASA DE&C, Stolz was a cyber policy adviser at the Office of the Secretary of Defense where she helped defense officials identify opportunities to build bilateral relations within the Western Hemisphere and Africa.

She also served as deputy for the Enhance Partner Capability Division in U.S. Africa Command’s Strategy, Engagement and Programs Directorate and as branch chief for U.S. Southern Command’s Theater Security Cooperation Management Information System team.