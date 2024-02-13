New Personnel Vetting Questionnaire Gets OMB Clearance

The Office of Management and Budget has approved the Personnel Vetting Questionnaire, or PVQ, to replace the Standard Form-86 used for federal jobs requiring security clearances and other legacy vetting questionnaires for non-sensitive and public trust positions, Federal News Network reported Friday.

The new form was cleared by OMB in November, according to a quarterly progress report on the Trusted Workforce 2.0 initiative.

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has initiated efforts to integrate PVQ into a web portal called “eApp” as part of DCSA’s efforts to develop an information technology system, dubbed National Background Investigation Services.

“The PVQ interface in NBIS eApp is still in development, and we anticipate working with the Trusted Workforce executive agents to share a deployment timeline,” a spokesman for DCSA told FNN.

According to the report, the Office of Personnel Management is responsible for the PVQ and made changes to questions regarding mental health, marijuana use, foreign connections and activities and gender-inclusive terminology.