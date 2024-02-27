LMI’s Doug Wagoner and TRANSCOM’s Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost Honored for 2024 Wash100 Wins

Executive Mosaic celebrated Doug Wagoner , CEO of LMI, and Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost , commander of the U.S. Transportation Command, for their 2024 Wash100 Award wins on Tuesday.

The coveted Wash100 Award annually recognizes the most distinguished executives in the government contracting industry. Each class is chosen through a rigorous selection process that weighs the past accomplishments and anticipated future impact of each nominee. Winners represent the highest tier of leaders in the field.

Wagoner joined the ranks of Wash100 for the fifth time this year. He was honored for his success in driving expansion for LMI and enhancing the company’s overarching strategy. The fruits of his efforts were demonstrated with multiple major awards, including a $670 million U.S. Postal Service contract and a $149 million Food and Drug Administration blanket purchase agreement. Click here to read his full profile.

Van Ovost secured her first Wash100 Award this year for her work to boost the U.S. position in the contested logistics arena and foster partnerships to overcome logistics challenges. In 2023, she continuously advocated for the Department of Defense to strengthen its focus on contested logistics, facilitated engagement between DOD components and global partners and supervised the issuance of major contracts. Read her full profile here .