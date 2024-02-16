Kimberly Ziegler Named Acting Director of Defense Acquisition Regulations System

Kimberly Ziegler, a senior procurement analyst at Defense Pricing and Contracting — a.k.a. DPC — has been appointed acting director of the Defense Acquisition Regulations System, or DARS, effective Feb. 20.

She will serve as acting DARS chief for 180 days and oversee all activities and operations of the DARS office within DPC, according to a memo signed Wednesday by John Tenaglia, principal director of DPC at the Department of Defense.

Prior to DPC, Ziegler was chief of acquisition policy and oversight division at the National Guard Bureau, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her career also included time as a senior procurement analyst within the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement, branch chief and contracting officer within Army Contracting Command and chief of information technology contracting within the Department of the Treasury.

Dawn Messer, who has taken on the role of interim director of DARS following the retirement of Linda Neilson in August, will continue to serve as deputy director of DARS.