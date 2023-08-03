Linda Neilson Retires as Director of Defense Acquisition Regulations System

Linda Neilson , director of the Defense Acquisition Regulations System, has retired after more than four decades of federal service and 15 years in the position, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment announced Wednesday.

While serving as DARS director, Neilson chaired the DAR Council and oversaw the development and maintenance of the Department of Defense’s acquisition rules and guidelines for purchasing goods and services for warfighter support.

Neilson’s career included the positions of deputy division director at Naval Sea Systems Command, contracting officer at Naval Air Systems Command and executive director of acquisition workforce and career management at the Defense Acquisition University. She also served as a member of Defense Procurement and Acquisition Policy, now known as the Office of Defense Pricing and Contracting, where she worked on policy development.

She has managed contracting programs for major weapons systems, submarine repair and overhaul services, facilities and leases and research and development, among other areas.

Dawn Messer has been appointed acting director of DARS for the DPC.