Joseph Pelfrey Assumes Permanent Directorship of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

NASA has made Joseph Pelfrey the permanent director of the George C. Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama, effective immediately.

His oversight includes the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, which manufactures some of the critical components of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis Moon-to-Mars program, the agency said Monday.

Pelfrey joined NASA in September 2000 as systems engineer at Marshall. He was later appointed to higher roles, becoming manager of Exploration and Space Transportation Development Office in 2015 and associate director of operations at MSFC’s Engineering Directorate in 2016.

He was deputy center director until he was chosen to lead the facility on a temporary capacity in July.