Farhan Khan Named FDA Chief Digital Officer

Farhan Khan, a senior information technology executive with 15 years of federal service experience, has been named chief digital officer at the Food and Drug Administration, according to his LinkedIn post.

He leads digital transformation and modernization efforts across the FDA and manages the agency’s overall IT operations and application development infrastructure.

Khan’s appointment marks his return to the FDA, having served as chief technology officer for the agency from June 2015 to August 2017.

Previously, he was director of architecture, data and engineering at the U.S. Army Headquarters and served as principal adviser to senior Army leaders on matters related to IT policies and processes.

Before that, Khan was chief of IT infrastructure at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation where he led strategic planning for mission system acquisition and maintenance.

His government career also includes time as director of infrastructure at the Department of Transportation.