Executive Mosaic Highlights Space Force’s Gen. Chance Saltzman & SOSi’s Julian Setian for 2024 Wash100 Wins

On Friday, Executive Mosaic spotlighted U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and SOS International President and CEO Julian Setian in honor of their 2024 Wash100 Award wins.

Wash100 annually recognizes the most influential leaders in the government contracting industry. To identify the top individuals in the field, the award puts numerous public and private sector executives through an intense selection process that analyzes their past accomplishments and anticipated future success.

Saltzman won his second Wash100 Award this year for his dedication to developing the U.S. military’s youngest service branch. Saltzman took charge of the Space Force in November 2022, and in January 2023, he released three lines of effort — field combat-ready forces, amplify the Guardian spirit and partner to win — that now inform all actions of the USSF. Read his full profile here .

Now a three-time Wash100 winner, Setian was recognized for driving company growth through contracts and talent acquisition. In 2023, SOSi won a $995 million award from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa as well as an artificial intelligence-focused task order from the Defense Intelligence Agency. Click here to read his full profile.

Don’t miss your chance to choose your favorite 2024 winners in the annual Wash100 popular vote contest! Please visit Wash100.com to cast your 10 votes.

SOSi is sponsoring the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual AI Summit on March 21. The event will bring public and private sector leaders together to consider the challenges and opportunities associated with AI in the federal government. To learn more and register to attend the summit, click here.