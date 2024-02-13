Dwight Deneal Named New Head of NASA Small Business Programs

Dwight Deneal, formerly director of the Defense Logistics Agency’s Office of Small Business Programs, has been appointed assistant administrator for the Office of Small Business Programs at NASA headquarters in Washington.

He will succeed Glenn Delgado, who retired in December after 17 years of service at NASA, and will provide policy direction, management and oversight of programs that aim to promote the integration of small businesses into the space industrial base, NASA said Monday.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed confidence that Deneal’s experience and leadership will help the agency “promote and integrate America’s small businesses into every aspect of our missions.”

At DLA, Deneal provided executive leadership for all aspects of the agency’s small business programs and oversaw strategic partnerships that attract small businesses into the defense market.

He also implemented the small business program at the DLA’s contracting activities equating to $45 billion in annual contract spending and $18 billion in small business spending.