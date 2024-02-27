Dana Weigel to Succeed Joel Montalbano as ISS Program Manager

Dana Weigel, deputy program manager of the International Space Station since April 2021, has been named program manager of the orbital laboratory, succeeding Joel Montalbano, who is transitioning to the role of deputy associate administrator for NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate.

Weigel will assume her new role on April 7 and will be based at Johnson Space Center in Houston, where she will oversee the overall management, integration and operation of the 15-nation ISS program, NASA said Monday.

She has held various roles of increasing responsibility during her nearly two-decade career at NASA, including deputy chief of the Flight Director Office and Space Transportation Vehicle Division and overall lead for space station flight directors.

Montalbano took on the responsibilities of the ISS program manager in 2020 after serving as the orbital space station’s deputy program manager for eight years. He served as a NASA flight director from 2000 to 2008.

“NASA will continue to benefit from their human spaceflight knowledge as we maintain our unique capabilities in orbit and prepare for the future of the agency’s operations in space,” said Ken Bowersox, associate administrator for space operations at NASA.