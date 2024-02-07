Commerce Department’s Metrics Working Group Outlines Evidence-Building Best Practices for Data Management

The Department of Commerce Data Governance Board’s Metrics Working Group has released its final report outlining recommendations for developing evidence-building best practices to enhance program data management policies across the department.

The working group recommended that Commerce offices look into the Economic Development Administration and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s program models to identify and utilize innovative approaches to data linkage and evaluation.

The report highlighted EDA’s Good Jobs Challenge program, a $500 million program funded by the American Rescue Plan to accelerate local workforce development across the U.S.

According to the Metrics Working Group, the program created a pathway for tracking outcomes at the individual level by adopting evidence-based best practices such as collecting high-quality data for tracking equitable program outcomes, streamlining data collection processes based on the needs of multiple program stakeholders and ​​​​​​​linking program data with statistical data.