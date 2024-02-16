Col. Jason Quinter: Project Dynamis to Serve as ‘JADC2 Accelerator’ of Marine Corps

Col. Jason Quinter, commanding officer of Marine Air Control Group 38, said Project Dynamis will serve as the accelerator of joint all-domain command and control for the U.S. Marine Corps and help strengthen the service branch’s network modernization plans, USNI News reported Wednesday.

He told the publication that the project seeks “to drive programmatics. It’s to replace old equipment with new equipment. It’s to replace old software with new software.”

Quinter said the project will have four lines of effort and the first one is modernizing the service’s command, control, communications and computers network and infrastructure.

He noted that the service is moving to the cloud and highlighted the need for a hybrid cloud architecture.

“We cannot, we will not accomplish JADC2 in any way, shape or form – the vision, the strategy – without cloud,” he said.

The other three lines of effort that Quinter discussed are developing data and migrating to the cloud; federating authoritative data for artificial intelligence, big data analytics and machine learning; and educating the service personnel with C3/cyber literacy.

