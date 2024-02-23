Catalyst Accelerator Announces 7 Companies for 13th Space Domain Awareness Cohort

The Catalyst Accelerator has announced a new cohort of companies that will utilize commercial data and tools to increase the U.S. Space Force’s awareness of the space environment.

The 13th Space Domain Awareness cohort is the first Catalyst Accelerator supported by The Space Domain Awareness Tools, Applications & Processing Lab, a Space Systems Command-run accelerator dedicated to advancing SDA innovations.

“The TAP Lab is partnered with Catalyst Campus to feed companies directly from the Catalyst Accelerator into the lab. They mature the business model, and the lab helps accelerate the product,” said Maj. Sean Allen, chief of the SDA TAP Lab.

In a December 2023 announcement, the Catalyst Accelerator said that the new cohort will focus on topic areas such as space launch custody, classifying uncorrelated tracks, classification of object types, operator decision aids, classification of satellite vehicle propulsion, event detection, hostility assessment and predictive analytics.

The 13th SDA cohort participants are: