Catalyst Accelerator Launches Search for 13th Cohort to Advance Space Domain Awareness

Small businesses and startups are invited to join the 13th cohort The Catalyst Accelerator is hosting to determine how the U.S. Space Force might introduce commercial capabilities to its mission environment for space domain awareness.

Catalyst Accelerator said the service branch looks to apply commercial data and tools to increase its awareness of the space environment and ultimately strengthen shared security.

The main focus area for the new cohort is U.S.-developed software offerings capable of data fusion and processing approaches. The topics of interest are space launch custody, classifying uncorrelated tracks, operator decision aids, classification of satellite vehicle propulsion and object type, event detection, hostility assessment and predictive analytics, among others.

Eight companies will be selected for the three-month Space Domain Awareness Accelerator, which will be conducted from March 19 to June 13. It will culminate with a Demo Day event.

Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator. It is supported by the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate and the Space Force to connect with small businesses and startups and promote innovation of dual-use technologies.

