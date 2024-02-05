Brian Peretti Named Treasury Deputy Chief AI Officer

Brian Peretti, a two-decade Department of the Treasury veteran and a Senior Executive Service career member, has been appointed deputy chief artificial intelligence officer and director of domestic and international cyber policy at the Treasury, according to a LinkedIn post.

He has been director of domestic and international cybersecurity policy since October 2022 and has managed VA’s operational resilience, risk management, disaster recovery, information security and regulatory compliance initiatives.

His VA career includes time as head of the Office of Critical Infrastructure Protection and Compliance Policy, Office of International Coordination and Mission Support and Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection.

Peretti previously served as senior risk adviser for security and the economy within the Department of Homeland Security’s National Risk Management Center.

He was also a member of the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee’s Communications Resiliency Subcommittee.