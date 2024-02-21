Bradley Brooker to Assume General Counsel Role at FBI

Bradley Brooker, a national security legal adviser with two decades of combined industry and government experience, has been named general counsel and head of the Office of the General Counsel at the FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

He will assume his new position in early March and oversee the bureau’s office that provides legal advice on investigative and administrative operations, the FBI said Tuesday.

Before his appointment, Brooker was deputy general counsel in the OGC and head of the FBI’s National Security and Cyber Law Branch.

In this role, he advised the FBI senior leadership team on the oversight, compliance and privacy programs related to national security, cyber threats, terrorism and espionage.

Prior to joining the FBI, Brooker served as principal deputy general counsel at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. He took on the position after serving twice as ODNI’s acting general counsel.

Earlier in his career, Brooker served as a law clerk for a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and a judge in the District of Columbia Court of Appeals.