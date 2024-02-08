Babel Street Adds Former CIA Leader Barbara Stevens to Board of Advisors

Former Central Intelligence Agency executive Barbara Stevens has been selected to join Babel Street’s Board of Advisors.

Stevens brings decades of experience in government, industry and academic roles to the data analytics-focused company, Babel Street announced from Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Michael Southworth , CEO of Babel Street, emphasized the “incredibly impressive depth” of career history and knowledge that Stevens will offer to the board.

“Her particular expertise in big data analytics and the important role it plays across the U.S. Intelligence community will help us continue to stay on the cutting edge in support of both our public and private sector customers,” he said.

Throughout her 35 years with the CIA, Stevens held multiple leadership positions in the Directorate of Analysis and served as chief of data science for the Directorate of Digital Innovation. She is currently a strategic advisor for the agency’s Office of Artificial Intelligence.

Following her departure from the public sector, Stevens served as CEO of a technology startup focused on media monitoring for intelligence and law enforcement organizations.

Today, Stevens is a NACD-certified independent director for Draper Laboratory and Moneycorp US and a member of Hexagon US Federal’s Proxy Board.

“Her distinguished career and profound expertise in strategic intelligence operations make her guidance invaluable to our team,” said Babel Street Chief Strategy Officer John Weaver .

Babel Street’s offerings use artificial intelligence and machine learning to integrate identity, threat and enterprise intelligence to improve security and provide actionable insights into enterprise data.

Stevens said she is “thrilled to join the Babel Street team during this exciting period of high growth for the business.”

“The mission and vision of the company align with my values and is a natural continuation of the work I’ve prioritized throughout my professional journey. AI-powered technology will continue to play an important role in everything from national security interests to insider threat detection, and Babel Street’s solutions stand on the cutting edge in addressing these crucial issues,” she said.