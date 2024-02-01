Andy Lewandowski Appointed Chief Digital Experience Officer at Department of the Interior

Andy Lewandowski has taken on the role of chief digital experience officer at the Department of the Interior’s Office of the Chief Information Officer.

Lewandowski announced his appointment on LinkedIn, saying he would strive “to improve public-facing services and customer experiences at the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Indian Affairs and Bureau of Indian Affairs” with the use of design and technology.

Lewandowski joined the federal government in 2018 after spending four years at technology consulting firm Excella Consulting. He says the move was meant to be “a one-year tour of public service with a plan to return to tech consulting” but has since stayed on.

From 2018 through 2021, Lewandowski served as a digital services expert at the U.S. Digital Service. He then moved to the Office of Management and Budget where he served as digital experience adviser to the federal chief information officer through to the end of 2023. His appointment to the Department of the Interior followed.

Lewandowski said he chose to continue pursing a career in public service “because I love this work.” He is also driven by the belief that government services and experiences that meet expectations can be delivered.

“The public deserves no less,” he added.